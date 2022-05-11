Congress excludes protections for Afghan evacuees in Ukraine bill

Congress left out of a Ukraine-focused supplemental spending bill a White House proposal to grant Afghan evacuees permanent protections in the U.S., leaving roughly 36,000 of them in legal limbo.

The move deals a blow to advocates who have spent months urging protections for those who were evacuated from Afghanistan last August but do not qualify for special immigrant visas.

The organization #AfghanEvac, which has worked to secure relief for Afghans, has met with the White House and with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle for months to push for the provisions. The Biden administration asked Congress to include the language in the Ukraine bill.

Shawn VanDiver, a Navy veteran and the founder of the group, has said there has been bipartisan support for the measures, which are known as the Afghan Adjustment Act but have not officially been introduced as a standalone bill.

“The work here isn’t close to done,” VanDiver tweeted Tuesday. “We know who blocked this and will press ever harder to get it done.”