Senate confirms Jefferson, fourth Black man to join Fed board

The Senate voted 91-7 Wednesday to confirm Philip Jefferson as a member of the Federal Reserve Board, the fourth Black man to join the body.

Jefferson, an economics professor and vice president for academic affairs at Davidson College in North Carolina, received strong bipartisan Senate support after the Senate Banking Committee voted unanimously in March to advance his nomination.

"Dr. Philip Jefferson is one of the country's leading thinkers on the economics of poverty. He'll be a key voice on the Fed as it tackles inflation,” Senate Banking Chairman Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, said on the floor.

Brown also noted that it would be the first time in the Fed's history two Black governors served on the board at the same time. Jefferson will join Lisa Cook, whom the Senate confirmed Tuesday as the first Black woman to join the Fed board.

