Ukraine aid bill faces familiar Senate procedural obstacles

The Senate finds itself in a familiar position after a $40.1 billion emergency funding package for Ukraine passed the House with overwhelming bipartisan support Tuesday night.

It's only a matter of time before it clears for President Joe Biden's signature — but whether that occurs Thursday or in the middle of next week depends on the unanimous consent of 100 senators.

The vote will be Thursday “unless somebody screws it up," Senate Defense Appropriations Subcommittee Chair Jon Tester, D-Mont., said Wednesday.

But as of Wednesday afternoon, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., wasn't ready to let the package sail through as it did in the House a day earlier. And there were other concerns on the Republican side, including from Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, about the availability of ships to ferry food aid to countries around the world suffering from high prices and shortages due to supply disruptions stemming from Russia's invasion.

Paul said Tuesday on "The Mark Reardon Show" on 97.1 FM in St. Louis that he wants to see an amendment to create a special inspector general to oversee Ukraine spending, similar to an office previously set up to track reconstruction aid to Afghanistan.