Climate bill talks in ‘good place,’ Whitehouse says

Lawmakers are making headway on bipartisan support for an energy and climate legislative package, Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse said Wednesday, as companies head to the Hill for a two-day lobbying spree for carbon-free energy tax credits and other green provisions.

During a media briefing with sustainability nonprofit Ceres, Whitehouse said he and his Senate colleagues are “in a good place” to finalize a set of bills to carry out some of Democrats’ climate ambitions that Republican lawmakers and moderate Democrats including Sen. Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va., will support.

Among the bills is an updated measure that would place tariffs on the imports of major energy-intensive goods, including iron, steel, aluminum, cement, fossil fuels and petrochemicals, the Rhode Island Democrat said. The legislation appears to be similar to previous measures (S 2378 and HR 4534), though Whitehouse did not specifically mention those bills.

Legislative text is expected to be ready within the next two weeks, he added.

“There has been very good bipartisan discussion about carbon border adjustment, and I think it's an avenue to make a big step forward,” Whitehouse said of the tariff proposal.