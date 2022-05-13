GOP appropriators blast Air Force plan to jettison 250 planes

House Republican appropriators pushed back hard Friday against the Air Force’s proposal to retire scores of aircraft this year — in some cases long before newer models will be available to replace them.

The $194 billion fiscal 2023 budget request for the Air Force would be substantial — a 7 percent hike over the fiscal 2022 enacted level. The Air Force’s share is $169.5 billion, and the Space Force’s is $24.5 billion.

The service would buy dozens of new aircraft and other systems, including the first of its fleet of B-21 Raider nuclear-capable bombers.

But Republicans on the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense were more focused Friday on the Air Force’s proposal to retire in fiscal 2023 some 150 aircraft and send 100 MQ-9 Reaper drones to another, unnamed government agency, which could mean the CIA.

At the House panel’s hearing, GOP members made the case that it is too risky to retire large numbers of planes before the service knows that more modern replacements are coming on line.