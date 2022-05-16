Supreme Court sides with Sen. Ted Cruz in campaign finance case

The Supreme Court struck down another provision of a major 2002 law meant to limit the influence of money in politics on Monday and sided with the free speech rights of candidates in a challenge brought by Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz.

The 6-3 decision written by Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. wipes out a $250,000 limit on the use of campaign contributions, made after the election has happened, for the sole purpose of repaying the candidate’s personal campaign loans.

The Biden administration and government watchdog groups had argued that the provision prevented the appearance of corruption because it stopped interest groups from donating to a candidate who already won in a way that would flow directly to the candidate's personal accounts.

Roberts, joined by the court’s five other conservative justices, wrote that the government had “pretty meager” evidence the provision would actually limit corruption.

“[T]he Government has not shown that [the law] furthers a permissible anticorruption goal, rather than the impermissible objective of simply limiting the amount of money in politics,” Roberts wrote.