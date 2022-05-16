What to watch in Kentucky, North Carolina and Pennsylvania primaries

The nomination battles for open Senate seats in Pennsylvania and North Carolina that will be settled Tuesday have already consumed $127 million, a figure that will likely be matched or even topped before November as both states become battlegrounds for control of the 50-50 chamber.

On top of that, a slew of retirements, new districts created through reapportionment and a couple of House members deciding to make Senate runs also means there are nine House districts without incumbents in states holding primaries on Tuesday.

Here’s a look at those races.

Senate races test Trump strength again

Pennsylvania and North Carolina will each hold a high-profile Senate race because Sens. Patrick J. Toomey and Richard M. Burr are retiring. Democrats see both vacancies as opportunities to grow their majority, while Republicans are defending them as they hope to take back control of the Senate.

In Pennsylvania, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman was the favorite over Rep. Conor Lamb and state Sen. Malcolm Kenyatta heading into the primary — a Franklin & Marshall College poll taken April 20 to May 1 had him up by 39 points. But Fetterman revealed Sunday that he was hospitalized in Lancaster on Friday and had a stroke caused by blood clot that caused his heart to beat abnormally.