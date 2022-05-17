Congress is taking UFOs more seriously, but many questions remain

Unidentified flying objects were a punchline for years, but now Congress is taking these unexplained encounters more seriously.

“For too long, the stigma associated with UAPs has gotten in the way of good intelligence analysis. Pilots avoided reporting, or were laughed at when they did,” said Rep. André Carson, D-Ind.

Carson presided Tuesday over the first public hearing of its kind in half a century, as a House Intelligence subcommittee heard testimony about so-called unidentified aerial phenomena. Lawmakers couldn’t resist a few cracks about science fiction, but for the most part, the tone was clinical and somber.

No one scoffed about little green men or dismissed the whole thing as a crock. Instead, the idea of breaking through the “stigma” came up again and again.

“UAP reports have been around for decades, and yet we haven’t had an orderly way for them to be reported — without stigma — and to be investigated. That needs to change,” said House Intelligence Chairman Adam B. Schiff, D-Calif.