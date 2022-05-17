Republicans split on adding semiconductor tax breaks to competition bill

An effort to add bipartisan tax incentives for U.S. semiconductor manufacturing to a larger economic competitiveness package is running into divisions among House Republicans.

The top-ranking GOP member of the tax-writing Ways and Means Committee, Rep. Kevin Brady of Texas, is among those who believe giving tax breaks to chipmakers is too narrow an approach as Congress aims to get the U.S. on better footing in sectors where China leads. But Republicans who proposed the semiconductor tax credits want to see swift action, citing an urgent need for the country to attract semiconductor plants.

“I just don’t see the need for a tax title if it … just favors a single industry,” Brady said Friday in a brief interview.

The Senate Finance Committee’s highest-ranking members — Sens. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and Michael D. Crapo, R-Idaho — are leading the push to add tax provisions to the competitiveness package as 107 lawmakers embark on the conference process to iron out differences between House and Senate versions of legislation on the subject. The effort kicked off with a public meeting Thursday in which disagreement on potential tax additions emerged.

The packages currently each include funding to bolster U.S. semiconductor manufacturing. But Wyden and Crapo want to add tax incentives along with a provision allowing companies to again fully and immediately deduct their research and development expenses after a 2017 law change required expensing over five years starting on Jan. 1, 2022.