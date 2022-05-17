Restaurant bill backers battle deficit concerns, knowledge gap

A $48 billion aid package for restaurants and other pandemic-ravaged businesses the Senate is expected to take up this month faces steep hurdles, from Republicans concerned about lack of offsets to senators in both parties unaware of the measure.

CQ Roll Call asked 14 senators about the bill late last week, and most were unfamiliar with the details, if they even knew the measure existed.

Of those, eight were senators whose offices did not respond to requests for comment or provide a definitive stance on the measure when CQ Roll Call last month contacted 70 senators who supported at least one of a handful of stand-alone bills that were used as the basis for the new package. The other six were not previously contacted because they hadn’t co-sponsored any of the stand-alone bills.

“I have not heard a thing about it,” Utah Republican Mitt Romney said, noting he’d take a look at the bill but that it’s “highly unlikely” he would support it.

Told the Senate could vote as soon as next week on a $48 billion small-business aid bill, West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin III raised his eyebrows at the mention of the price tag in apparent shock.