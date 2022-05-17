Trump backing not enough to save Cawthorn in NC primary

North Carolina Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn, a 26-year-old freshman with a knack for grabbing headlines, on Tuesday became the first incumbent backed by former President Donald Trump to lose a primary this year.

State Sen. Chuck Edwards, who launched his campaign when had Cawthorn been running in another district and had the support from some Washington lobbyists and Sen. Thom Tillis, led the voting in the GOP primary in the western North Carolina mountains district. With an estimated 99 percent of the vote counted when the AP called the race at 11:09 p.m., Edwards had 33.4 percent to Cawthorn’s 31.9 percent; six other candidates shared the rest.

The New York Times reported that Luke Ball, a spokesman for Cawthorn, had called Edwards to concede.

Cawthorn’s loss is a steep fall for the youngest member of Congress, who arrived on Capitol Hill after a prime-time speaking slot at the 2020 Republican National Convention. He developed a reputation as a pro-Trump crusader but angered some of his colleagues and brought on several self-inflicted wounds that made him vulnerable.

Cawthorn’s first bid for office came in a 12-candidate race two years ago that ended with him going to a runoff against Lynda Bennett, who had support from Trump and former Rep. Mark Meadows, who represented the district before becoming Trump’s chief of staff. Cawthorn won the nomination, and Meadows and Trump then backed him. He showed his penchant for drama during his 2020 RNC convention speech, when he rose from the wheelchair he’s used since a car accident left him nearly paralyzed, and leaned on a walker.