Vulnerable hit hardest by formula shortage

Even as the House on Wednesday debated a bill aimed at helping to ease a baby formula crisis that has sent families scrambling, lawmakers are grappling with a second issue: how to ease the shortage’s impact on low-income families that use the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, known as WIC.

While the bill would spend $28 million to fund the Food and Drug Administration’s infant formula safety and inspection capabilities, lawmakers aim to prevent low-income families from ever experiencing formula shortages again. Democrats want to extend WIC infant formula flexibilities that the Biden administration was only able to trigger recently because of the ongoing COVID-19 public health emergency.

The debate comes as President Joe Biden on Wednesday invoked the 1950 Defense Production Act to require suppliers to prioritize and provide the needed resources to formula manufacturers to increase production. Biden also directed the Health and Human Services and Agriculture departments to use military commercial aircraft to pick up overseas infant formula in order to get it to store shelves faster.

“Parents are not quite in panic mode yet. But they’re frantic,” said Mark Corkins, a professor of medicine at the University of Tennessee in Memphis and chair of the American Academy of Pediatrics Committee on Nutrition.

WIC funds half of all the formula purchases nationwide, and Abbott Nutrition’s formula products serve roughly 90 percent of all infants participating in WIC, according to the Agriculture Department’s Food and Nutrition Service. Roughly 43 percent of baby formula supply was out of stock as of May 8, according to a market analysis from Datasembly.