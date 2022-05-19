FDA: Infant formula supply will increase quickly

Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Robert Califf on Thursday promised a swift end to the infant formula shortage, telling a House appropriations panel that his agency is committed to preventing future shortfalls and promising that the Biden administration’s recent actions will begin to stem the crisis within a few days.

Califf said that while the White House’s invocation of the 1950 Defense Production Act, the Defense Department’s use of military commercial planes to transport formula supplies and the FDA’s new importation guidelines will begin to have an impact “within days,” “it will be a few weeks before we’re back to normal.”

He appeared before the House Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee to discuss the agency’s budget request for fiscal 2023, though lawmakers spent little time discussing policy beyond the formula shortage.

House Appropriations Chair Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., focused on the cause of the problem, accusing the FDA of lacking oversight of Abbott Nutrition.

The Abbott Nutrition plant was shut down earlier this year after contamination issues that were believed to have caused the death of two infants. A whistleblower sent the FDA a 34-page report in October 2021 outlining issues at the Abbott plant, but the agency did not take action for several months.