Senate OKs $40B Ukraine aid bill for Biden’s signature

A $40.1 billion aid package to help arm the Ukrainian military and provide economic and humanitarian relief is on its way to President Joe Biden’s desk roughly three weeks after he asked Congress for another emergency cash infusion.

The Senate voted 86-11 Thursday to clear the supplemental funding bill, with all of the “no” votes coming from Republicans. Biden is expected to sign the measure quickly, as Thursday was the day his administration anticipated Defense Department funding and “drawdown” authority to send weapons and equipment to Ukraine would run out.

The outcome was preordained after a 368-57 vote in the House last week and after the Senate voted 88-11 to proceed with debate on the measure Tuesday. A large majority of GOP lawmakers in each chamber voted to advance the package.

“Today the Senate will approve more lethal assistance for Ukraine, and it’s going to be a big bipartisan landslide. I encourage every senator on both sides to join this bipartisan supermajority,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said on the floor before Thursday’s vote. “The most expensive and painful thing America could possibly do in the long run would be to stop investing in sovereignty, stability and deterrence before it’s too late.”

There remained an undercurrent of skepticism among Republicans, however, who argued the package was too large and should be financed with cuts elsewhere in the budget.