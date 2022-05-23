Biden outlines economic framework for US, Asian nations

President Joe Biden announced an economic framework involving the U.S. and a dozen other countries, including several members of a trade agreement the Obama administration could not get through Congress and from which the Trump administration withdrew.

Administration officials touted the “Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity” as an alternative to traditional free trade agreements that focused on tariff reduction and market access, but resulted in economic loss for some U.S. industries and their workers.

The administration said Monday the Indo-Pacific framework underscores the U.S. commitment to a growing region where China is a major competitor for influence.

“The United States is deeply invested in the Indo-Pacific,” Biden said at a news conference in Tokyo. “We’re committed for the long haul, ready to champion our vision for a positive future for the region together with friends and partners, including the nations in this room and on the screen.”

He said the initial members and any additional nations that join the IPEF will all “share the same goal of ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific that will deliver greater prosperity and greater opportunity for all of our children.”