What to watch in the Texas runoffs Tuesday

Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar, the Democrat in the House who has most consistently opposed abortion rights, faces the biggest challenge of his political career Tuesday in a primary runoff that has attracted intense national attention in the wake of a leaked Supreme Court draft decision that would overturn Roe v. Wade.

The race is one of several House runoffs from the March 1 primary that will be settled Tuesday.

In the 28th District, progressive groups have lined up behind immigration attorney Jessica Cisneros, who is waging her second bid against Cuellar.

Cuellar, who has held his seat since 2005, has argued that his positions, including votes against abortion rights, reflect a better understanding of the Latino-majority district along the Mexico border. Cuellar beat Cisneros by 4 points in 2020 and led the March primary with with 48.5 percent to Cisneros’ 46.8 percent. He has the support of House Democratic leaders, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn, who visited Texas to stump for Cuellar after the draft Supreme Court opinion was leaked.

The 28th District became slightly more Democratic during redistricting, picking up voters in left-leaning areas around San Antonio. Cuellar was also dealing with the fallout of an FBI raid of his home, reportedly in connection with an ongoing federal probe related to Azerbaijan. Cuellar maintained the investigation would find no wrongdoing on his part.