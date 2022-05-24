Commission proposes new names for bases that now honor Confederates

A congressional commission tasked with suggesting new names for military bases honoring Confederate veterans has proposed a list covering nine Army installations in the South.

The proposed changes include renaming Fort Benning in Georgia, which currently honors Confederate Gen. Henry L. Benning, to Fort Moore, after Army Lt. Gen. Hal Moore and his wife, Julia.

The commission says it chose the Moores because they are “representative of millions of other military families throughout our history, who have often endured many travels and movements, putting the nation’s needs ahead of their personal preferences.” Moore served from 1945 to 1977, moving more than a dozen times in the United States and abroad.

The commission proposed changing the name of Fort Hood in Texas, which now honors Confederate Gen. John Bell Hood, to Fort Cavazos, after Gen. Richard Cavazos, the Army’s first Hispanic four-star general, who served for more than 30 years into the 1980s.

The naming commission would rename Fort Polk in Louisiana, which honors Confederate Gen. Leonidas Polk, in favor of Army Sgt. William “Henry” Johnson, a Black hero of World War I to whom President Barack Obama gave a posthumous Medal of Honor for his ferocious defense of a position in France’s Argonne Forest against a German attack in 1918. Johnson later died in poverty after he was denied the veterans benefits given to white soldiers.