Justice Department sees ‘gamesmanship’ in latest immigration clash with Texas

Texas asked a federal judge on Monday to block a Biden administration overhaul of asylum processing at the border just days before the rule is set to take effect, a move the Justice Department criticized as “gamesmanship.”

The Biden administration wants more time to defend the new rule that is set to start phasing in on May 31, in the latest legal clash with a Republican-led state over changes to immigration policies.

The rule, finalized in late March, would allow asylum officers to approve migrants’ claims for protection after they cross the border, rather than sending all asylum-seekers into the backlogged immigration court system for judges to approve their claims.

The state of Texas filed a federal lawsuit to challenge the rule on April 28. But the state did not submit its request for the court to halt the rule until Monday — just eight days before the policy is slated to take effect.

That same day, Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas ordered the federal government to respond to the state’s 39-page filing by Thursday night — just three days later. The Trump appointee also ordered Texas to file its reply the next day, potentially teeing up a ruling ahead of the May 31 implementation date.