It’s ‘back to the forest’ for Rep. Peter DeFazio

He may spend his days thinking about transportation, but Rep. Peter A. DeFazio is ready to be done with airplanes.

“I have one of the longest commutes in the Lower 48,” says the retiring Democratic chair of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, who will soon trade those flights for a little fly fishing.

DeFazio has always sought out the wilderness (“I don’t like hiking in a line,” he says of the crowded options near D.C.), but it was his former boss who showed him how complex that could be in western Oregon.

“I was there a number of times when he was poking some timber baron in the chest and saying, ‘You can’t have it all,’” DeFazio recalls of the late Jim Weaver, a fierce environmental advocate and his predecessor in the House.

As a staffer for Weaver in the late 1970s and early 1980s, DeFazio got a taste of how heated the issue could get.