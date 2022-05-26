Funding sought for more ‘responsive’ satellite launches

A bipartisan group of 25 House members is pressing appropriators to boost funding for a Defense Department program aimed at more rapidly launching satellites and making the broader space enterprise more agile.

The vision of the so-called tactically responsive space program is for now about deploying satellites into space more rapidly than a traditional launch.

Instead of taking off from fixed spaceports, only in fair weather and only after long preparation, the idea, which is already being demonstrated, is to launch satellite-bearing rockets from aircraft.

Satellites can be launched in this way regardless of weather and off any long runway, a more practical and less predictable process for America’s adversaries to spy on or attack, proponents say. And the faster rate at which satellites can be put in orbit or repaired or upgraded in space, the more capable America’s space assets will be.

Bipartisan push

Supporters of the program are now seeking $150 million for the effort in fiscal 2023. The Defense Department fiscal 2023 budget proposal asked for no money for it. Nor did the Air Force, Space Force or U.S. Space Command on their separate lists of so-called unfunded priorities for fiscal 2023.