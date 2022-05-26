Republican bid to nix asylum policy falls short in Senate

Senate Republicans fell short Thursday on a push to repeal a Biden administration policy that would overhaul how migrant asylum claims are processed after they cross the border.

In a rare stand-alone vote on an immigration issue, the chamber voted 48-46 to reject a resolution of disapproval filed under the Congressional Review Act, a process that allows Congress to shoot down federal agency policies with a filibuster-proof majority.

The vote fell along party lines, except West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin III joined Republicans to support the measure. Also, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell ultimately voted against the measure so he could preserve a procedural move to bring it up again.

The effort targeted a recently finalized policy that would allow U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services officers to approve migrants’ asylum claims rather than send all asylum-seekers who cross the border into the backlogged immigration court system.

The policy, which is set to take effect Tuesday, aims to speed up asylum processing at the border and alleviate pressure on the immigration courts, where roughly 1.8 million pending cases means migrants often wait years for final decisions.