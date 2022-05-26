Senators debate red flag law grants after Texas shooting

A bipartisan group of senators trying to find 60 votes for a legislative response to recent mass shootings is honing in on a proposal to provide grants for states to implement so-called red flag laws that would allow courts to order the temporary seizure of firearms from individuals deemed a threat to themselves or others.

Sens. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., have teamed up on red flag law legislation in recent years but have never found enough Republican support to get the votes needed to overcome a filibuster in the Senate.

Now the senators are trying again to build a bipartisan coalition after a teenager this week took guns into Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, and killed 19 students and two teachers.

“I’m hearing a lot of positive interest from Republicans,” Blumenthal said. Graham, too, said there appears to be interest from some of his GOP colleagues.

The House is planning to vote in June on a current version of a bill Blumenthal and Graham first introduced in 2018 after 17 people died in a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. That bill would allow law enforcement or family or household members of an individual threatening harm to themselves or others to petition federal district courts for extreme risk protection orders.