Thousands of flags fly over the Capitol. They want to track them

If people can find out when their pizza is out for delivery, they should be able to see when a flag from their member of Congress is headed their way too.

That’s what Ananda Bhatia thought as she fielded calls about the American flags that fly over the Capitol, which anyone can buy and dedicate to loved ones.

“I think it’s easy to think of these problems as small potatoes issues, but constituents really care about flags and getting them on time,” she said. “Flags are meaningful to people.”

Bhatia founded the Modernization Staff Association two years ago to help junior aides on Capitol Hill, and this is one task she sees as ripe for an overhaul. Around 100,000 flags flow through the program each year, and that means a lot of flag questions.

“Flags aren’t very time-consuming until someone calls and says they have a problem or want to figure out where it is,” she said. “Right now it can take hours or days to figure out.”