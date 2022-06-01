How ‘The G Word’ blew Adam Conover’s mind

Adam Conover called his last show “Adam Ruins Everything,” because that’s what he did. He told us weddings are a scam, summer vacation makes us dumber and we have way too many cats.

So what happens when he turns his eye on the federal government?

Maybe not what you’d expect. As host of “The G Word,” his new show on Netflix, he travels the country meeting some of the federal workers who do “incredible” stuff, like inspecting food or hunting hurricanes.

“My belief is that I can use comedy to talk about almost any issue under the sun,” he says. “People are curious, they want to be informed, and you just have to make it a little bit interesting.”

Conover prides himself on his “investigative comedy,” and this time around, he made it work with a certain power couple named Barack and Michelle Obama, who served as executive producers. But he insists he had the freedom to say what he pleased.