Biden renews call for gun laws as House Democrats plan votes

President Joe Biden again called on Congress to pass new gun control laws Thursday after gunmen killed dozens of people in mass shootings in recent weeks.

Biden’s prime-time address came the same day that Democratic leadership detailed plans to address gun control legislation when the House returns next week — though House Democrats are not all on the same page about how to proceed on one of the most impassioned issues in American politics.

Biden aimed some comments at Republicans who have opposed gun control measures in the wake of previous mass shootings, as a bipartisan group of senators searches for proposals that might overcome a filibuster and pass the evenly divided Senate.

“This time we have to take the time to do something. And this time, it's time for the Senate to do something,” Biden said. “But as we know, in order to get anything done in the Senate, we need a minimum of 10 Republican senators.”

Invoking national polls showing majority support for expansion of background checks, Biden said he supported ongoing bipartisan Senate talks to arrive at a compromise.