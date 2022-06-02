House Judiciary Committee debates gun control bill amid recent deadly shootings

Voices cracked and emotions ran high as the House Judiciary Committee opened a meeting Thursday to vote on a bill with a swath of gun control proposals, the first push on broad legislation after a recent rash of mass shootings across the country.

In the first hours of what’s likely to be a daylong meeting, Democrats such as Rep. Lucy McBath of Georgia described the toll of gun violence at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, last week, and at a Tulsa, Okla., medical facility Wednesday. In 2012, a gunman killed McBath’s 17-year-old son.

“Do we have the courage, right here in this body, to imagine the phone call parents across Uvalde received last week?” McBath said. “The phone call that confirms our fear, our singular fear, that my child is dead and that I was unable to protect them? Because I know that phone call.”

Chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., argued in his opening statement that the legislation would help cut down on gun violence, while Republicans at the beginning of the hearing expressed staunch opposition to the proposals.

The bill rolls together six other proposals, including measures to: increase the age to buy some rifles, limit magazine sizes, codify regulations banning bump stocks and ghost guns and provide standards for safe gun storage.