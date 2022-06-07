Pennsylvania Senate matchup set, but Democrat remains sidelined

The race for Pennsylvania’s open Senate seat between Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and former television personality Mehmet Oz is official, but the campaign has moved, for now, into a more muted phase after tough primaries in both parties.

While Fetterman remains off the campaign trail recovering from a stroke last month, his campaign launched two ads on Tuesday. One will run on broadcast channels in Pittsburgh and Scranton, while the other is airing on broadcast stations in Johnstown and Altoona and on Fox News in the Johnstown, Pittsburgh and Scranton media markets.

“People have been trying to label me my entire life. I do not look like a typical politician. I don't even look like a typical person,” Fetterman, who is 6-foot-9 with a shaved head and tattoos, says in one of the spots.

In the ad set to run on Fox, the campaign calls out Washington: “They wrote bad deals that sent away our jobs, approved the drugs that kill our kids. We need help; they just talk. Not John Fetterman,” a narrator says.

Fetterman won the May 17 Democratic primary easily, but he was in a hospital when it happened, recovering from the stroke and the implantation of a pacemaker and defibrillator. Last week, he said he had been diagnosed with a heart condition in 2017 but hadn’t followed up with doctors afterward.