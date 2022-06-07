Don’t call us ‘crazy Texans,’ says Rep. Sylvia Garcia

Rep. Sylvia Garcia wants you to know something about people in her home state — they mostly support abortion rights and they definitely aren’t “crazy Texans.”

“We’re always having to — I wouldn’t use the word defend — but at least speak up to make sure people know that not everybody is that way,” she says.

This is the second term in Congress for the Houston-area Democrat, who describes her time so far as “memorable,” especially serving as an impeachment manager back in 2020. Belonging to the party in charge was a new feeling.

“I had gone through 13 years of being in the minority” while serving as a county commissioner and state lawmaker, she says. “And it sucks.”

Garcia sat down with CQ Roll Call last month to talk about her state’s so-called heartbeat law, the future of abortion access and the shortage of acceptable tacos near the Capitol.