House passes gun bill with age restriction, other proposals

The House of Representatives passed a package of gun control measures on a mostly party-line vote Wednesday evening, even as the bill faces little hope of clearing the evenly divided Senate.

Five Republicans joined Democrats in a 223-204 vote for a bill that rolled together eight other gun control bills, such as raising the age to 21 to buy certain rifles, limiting magazine sizes and codifying existing gun control regulations.

It faces stiff headwinds in the Senate. During the floor debate, Democrats said Congress must address a surge in mass shootings in recent weeks, both at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and across the country.

Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., said the House would move forward with another gun bill Thursday, even as fragile bipartisan talks continue in the Senate.

“We've seen promising signs from the Senate that bipartisan agreement may be possible,” Hoyer said. “I surely hope it is. This House will not, should not wait to act.”