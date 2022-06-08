House sets $1.6 trillion cap for fiscal 2023 appropriations

The House adopted a $1.6 trillion discretionary spending cap for the upcoming fiscal year, clearing the way for appropriators to start moving the fiscal 2023 spending bills through that chamber as bicameral talks reconvene on a framework for bills that can pass the Senate as well.

The deeming resolution setting a single discretionary topline was adopted Wednesday as part of a rule for floor debate on gun control legislation. The vote to adopt the combined rule was 218-205, with all Republicans opposed.

The "deemer" reflects President Joe Biden's roughly $1.6 trillion discretionary budget request but does not specify how the funds would be divided up between defense and nondefense. It will be up to the House Appropriations Committee to use the overall number, known as a "302(a)" after its section in the 1974 budget law, and divide it into a dozen "302(b)" subcommittee allocations.

The subcommittees are expected to begin marking up the fiscal 2023 bills next week in advance of floor votes before the August recess.

On the floor Wednesday, House Budget ranking member Jason Smith, R-Mo., accused Democrats of "smuggling their spending levels for the upcoming appropriations process into a rule for a totally unrelated bill so they don’t have to debate or defend their out-of-control spending habits."