House special election winner Conway OK with being short-timer

Connie Conway, a former Tulare County supervisor and Republican leader in the State Assembly, won Tuesday’s special election runoff in California’s 22nd District for the remainder of former GOP Rep. Devin Nunes’ term.

She beat Democrat Lourin Hubbard, a state water department operations manager. Conway had nearly 60 percent of the vote to Hubbard’s 40 percent. The Associated Press called the race at 1:03 a.m. Eastern time Wednesday.

Conway comes to Congress with a varied business background as well as a substantial resume in government. She served in the State Assembly for six years, then ran a consulting business focused on strategic planning, business development and government relations services.

She has spent time in the health care industry as a hospital wellness coordinator, a medical equipment marketing director and a district manager at a health care management company. She also served as state director of the Agriculture Department’s Farm Service Agency.

Conway decided from the start that her time in Congress would be short-lived. After former Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., vacated his seat in January to run former President Donald Trump’s media company, Conway said she felt it was the right time for her to step up, if only temporarily.