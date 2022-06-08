GOP incumbents on defense, and other takeaways from primaries

Rep. Michael Guest touts his endorsement from Donald Trump in a pinned post on the top of his campaign Twitter feed.

But that endorsement was from 2020 — the Mississippi Republican did not get one this year — and it didn’t help him Tuesday, when he was forced into a runoff against a pro-Trump challenger who attacked Guest for his vote to establish an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

Guest was among a handful of Republicans who voted for the commission who faced challenges from their right in primaries Tuesday. Here are some takeaways from those elections.

Battered for Jan. 6 commission vote

Guest, a former prosecutor who describes himself as a “conservative Christian leader,” was the only Republican in Mississippi’s delegation to vote for the Jan. 6 commission. Early Wednesday afternoon, The Associated Press made the call that he and Navy veteran Michael Cassidy will meet in a runoff in less than two weeks. With an estimated 96 percent of the vote counted, Cassidy had 47.5 percent and Guest 46.9 percent in the three-candidate field. Candidates in Mississippi have to get more than 50 percent to win primaries or the top two finishers meet in a June 28 runoff.

“I think people are confused about who we are and what we stand for,” Guest told local television news reporters Tuesday. “We’ve allowed our opponent to define that. So if this does go to a runoff, then we are going to make sure that people of the 3rd District know who we are, they know our conservative values.”