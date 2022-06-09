House Jan. 6 committee builds its case from lawyer testimony

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol didn’t use the first precious moments of its first prime-time hearing to show the dramatic and violent new footage it had uncovered — instead it turned to the lawyers.

The committee’s first evidence came from former Attorney General William Barr — testifying on video at a deposition that he told former President Donald Trump that claims of election fraud were “bullshit.”

And Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said the committee will cite testimony from Barr, as well as former Justice Department officials and campaign attorneys, as it seeks to tell the story of Trump’s monthslong pressure campaign to overturn his 2020 election loss that led to the violent attack on the Capitol.

Cheney argued in an opening statement the hearings would show how Donald Trump and his advisers “knew that he had in fact lost the election.”

“But despite this, President Trump engaged in a massive effort to spread false and fraudulent information to convince huge portions of the U.S. population that fraud had stolen the election from him,” Cheney said.