McCarthy rips Democrats over GOP bill that called Jan. 6 ‘domestic terrorist attack’

ANALYSIS — House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Thursday recounted an effort on Jan. 12, 2021, just six days after the violent Capitol attack, in which Republicans sought to investigate what caused the riot. But the offering was mostly performative.

The California Republican cited a measure, HR 275, to create a “National Commission on the Domestic Terrorist Attack Upon the United States Capitol.” It would have set up a commission, split evenly between five Democrats and five Republicans, to “examine and report upon the facts and causes relating to the domestic terrorist attack of January 6, 2021, which occurred at the United States Capitol Complex.”

A common procedural vote blocked consideration of that commission, which was offered as a previous question, rather than a vote on the substance of the measure that McCarthy cited.

“When House Republicans proposed investigating these facts, as you’ll remember on January 12th, we put it to the floor and every single Democrat voted no,” McCarthy said.

Notably, the bill McCarthy referred to describes the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot as a “domestic terrorist attack.” On Jan. 13, McCarthy voted against impeaching former President Donald Trump for his role in inciting an insurrection but said Trump bore responsibility for the riot and floated a censure, which is a floor-level sanction. He quickly backtracked on that stance.