This weekend brings another March For Our Lives

David Hogg is exhausted.

The survivor of a 2018 massacre at his high school was back on Capitol Hill this week after recent mass shootings left dozens dead around the country. Hogg, who’s become a well-known face for changing gun laws, said he’s spending his summer break meeting with lawmakers and speaking at Saturday’s march against gun violence.

“I’m tired of being here. I want to be a college student,” he said. “I want to go out and have fun and do my job and be a young person that’s enjoying my life and not having to be doing the job of what our senators should be doing right now.”

Over the past few days, the Harvard student met with lawmakers and attended an event with former Arizona Democratic Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, who was gravely injured during a 2011 shooting.

On Saturday, he will speak at the March For Our Lives protest in Washington, which was rapidly organized after 19 children and two teachers were murdered on May 24 at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.