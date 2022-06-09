Trump ignored aides who warned him stolen election claims were false, Jan. 6 panel says

President Donald Trump was informed several times by senior aides that he lost the 2020 election, but he pressed forward with his false election fraud claims. And as his team pleaded with him to call off the mob at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, Trump responded the rioters “were doing what they should be doing,” which included knocking Capitol Police officer Caroline Edwards unconscious and beating her colleagues.

Those were among the findings of the House select committee investigating the riot carried out by his supporters, as revealed during a prime-time hearing. The panel also contended that as he was aware of the mob’s chants of "hang Mike Pence," his vice president, Trump responded: “Maybe our supporters have the right idea” and that Pence “deserves” it.

As the attack was underway, staffers in the White House urged Trump to intervene, leaders on Capitol Hill “begged” for help — including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who said he was “scared” and called members of Trump’s family demanding presidential action, according to Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo. Further, Trump, on Jan. 6, placed no call to any element of the government to defend the Capitol, Cheney said, adding that Trump “gave no order to deploy the National Guard that day, and he made no effort to work with the Department of Justice to coordinate and deploy law enforcement assets.”

Meanwhile, during Trump’s inaction, Edwards, the Capitol Police officer, after suffering a brain injury, regained consciousness and continued fighting. She told the committee she rejoined the police line on the Lower West Terrace of the legislative hall only to eventually be sprayed in the eyes by an irritant. Edwards recalled what she said that day as a “war scene,” where she saw her fellow officers covered in blood and says she was “slipping in people’s blood.”

She has not been able to return to the department’s First Responders Unit since her traumatic brain injury.