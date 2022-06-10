‘Everybody hates Congress’ — Congressional Hits and Misses

Summer is nearly here, but Capitol Hill this week was focused on the winter of our discontent — Jan. 6, specifically — as the House select committee investigating it prepared for its first hearing on Thursday. But it wasn’t all gloom and doom, with Massachusetts Sen. Edward J. Markey and California Rep. Ro Khanna wagering on the Celtics vs. Warriors NBA Finals, Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy comparing gas prices and cocaine, President Joe Biden chatting it up with Jimmy Kimmel, and more.