Lindsey Graham and Bernie Sanders kick off a new debate series. It’ll be ‘fun’

The idea is simple: Take Bernie Sanders and Lindsey Graham, put them inside a replica of the Senate chamber, ask them to debate in the name of “bipartisan bridge-building,” and see what happens next.

The two senators will face off in an hourlong debate Monday, moderated by Fox News host Bret Baier and streamed live at noon on Fox Nation.

So why did Graham agree to this? “Nothing else to do,” he joked this week, before quickly adding, “No, no, really. I think it’ll be fun.”

Sanders had a slightly different prediction. “Democracy in America is under assault from right-wing Republican extremists. There’s no question about that,” he said. “But I look forward to sharp discussion.”

Whether the debate will be “fun” or “sharp” or maybe both, the two men can’t just fall back on their usual dynamic as chairman and ranking member of the Senate Budget Committee. For this event, they agreed to a format that feels more like a high school debate competition.