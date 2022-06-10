House Jan. 6 panel revelation on pardons raises questions

A House select committee revealed Thursday that “multiple” Republican members of Congress had requested pardons from former President Donald Trump after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol — but named only one of them.

With just a few lines of an opening statement, Vice Chair Liz Cheney of Wyoming opened up speculation about which of her fellow Republicans might have thought their actions backing Trump’s efforts to overturn that election had crossed a criminal line.

And she said the committee would present the evidence in other hearings this month about what it learned during a yearlong investigation, with Trump at the center of a broad plan to overturn his loss in the 2020 election that resulted in the Jan. 6 attack.

Multiple experts said Cheney’s accusation raises complicated questions about pardons and how laws and ethical rules will apply to House members in the wake of the panel’s investigation.

Douglas Berman, a law professor at Ohio State University who specializes in criminal law, said an individual seeking a pardon before being charged with a crime means that they knew their actions “were at least legally questionable if not fully illegal.”