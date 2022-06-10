Lawmakers explore options for Ukraine war crimes investigations

There does not appear to be ample Republican support to amend laws that tightly prohibit U.S. support to the International Criminal Court as lawmakers search for ways Washington can assist Ukrainian officials with war crimes investigations of Russians.

Evidence of atrocities committed by Russian forces against Ukrainians, which grows by the day, has outraged lawmakers on Capitol Hill and spurred legislative proposals for providing U.S. assistance for war crimes investigations and prosecuting the perpetrators.

The overall Republican antipathy toward U.S. involvement with the Hague-based U.N. court for prosecuting the world’s most serious crimes, such as genocide and crimes against humanity, comes as a handful of GOP lawmakers have more recently made the case that it is in U.S. national security interests to use war crimes charges and other accountability measures like individual sanctions and travel bans to ensure accused perpetrators remain international pariahs.

Republicans and Democrats alike want to send a deterrent signal to current and future authoritarian rulers. The worry is some would-be military aggressors may conclude that, based on the recent experiences of Syria’s Bashar al-Assad and Russia’s Vladimir Putin, brutality against civilians will be grudgingly tolerated by the international community if the costs of removing them from power are deemed too steep.

“It is vitally important that the United States hold the line against rehabilitating the [Assad] regime,” said Senate Foreign Relations ranking member Jim Risch, R-Idaho., at a Wednesday committee hearing that examined recent moves by some Arab governments to increase their engagement with Assad after more than a decade of civil war and international ostracization failed to oust him.