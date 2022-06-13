Republicans seek midterm momentum in Texas special election

Republicans seeking to demonstrate their gains among Latino voters in South Texas have made a big investment in flipping Texas’ 34th District in a special election Tuesday, even though a win for the GOP could be short-lived because the district has been redrawn to more heavily favor Democrats in November.

Still, Republicans see the race as a chance to build momentum for the midterms, when the district is one of five South Texas open seats and districts held by Democrats the GOP has targeted for a takeover. And some Democrats in the region are worried that the comparatively lackluster investment from their side in Tuesday’s contest could help the GOP gain a foothold in the region.

“It’s a golden opportunity for Republicans to consolidate recent gains and build upon them, and it would be a sign of confidence in what Republicans have been doing in terms of investment and outreach in south Texas,” said Texas-based GOP consultant Matt Mackowiak.

He said a win for Republican Mayra Flores would give her a head start on the general election, when he predicted an acceleration in the migration of Hispanic voters to the GOP.

Flores and Democrat Dan Sanchez are running to fill the remainder of the term of Democratic Rep. Filemon Vela, who resigned in March. Flores also won the primary in March to run for the seat in November, when it will be realigned from one President Joe Biden won by 4 points to one Biden would have won by 16 points. Democratic Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, who now holds the 15th District seat, which became more of a battleground in redistricting, is running in the 34th in November. The race in November is rated Solid Democratic by Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales.