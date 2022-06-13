Sanders, Graham square off on climate, gas prices in debate 

Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., sparred over rising gas prices during a Monday debate, with Sanders blaming corporate greed and Graham blaming President Joe Biden’s energy policies for the skyrocketing prices.

Sanders, the chairman of the Budget Committee, and Graham, the committee’s ranking member, met Monday for an hourlong debate in Boston moderated by Fox News host Bret Baier that was streamed on Fox Nation.

Both Sanders and Graham bemoaned the effect of high gas prices — the national average is at just over $5 a gallon, according to AAA — on the American consumer. But the two senators have very different views on the cause and solutions to the crisis.

Sanders called the price of gas “outrageously high” and said oil companies are taking advantage of the war in Ukraine to pad their profits. He said that the last time oil prices were at $118 a barrel, the price of gasoline at the pump was $3.83, compared with more than $5 today.

“I do think we have to do something about the outrageously high price of gas,” Sanders said. “I think the president should bring the major oil companies in and tell them we’re going to have a windfall profit tax on what they’re doing in order to stop them from ripping off the American people.”