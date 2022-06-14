Biden likely to meet Saudi crown prince, reversing campaign vow

President Joe Biden will travel to Saudi Arabia in July, where he is expected to break with his own campaign-trail rhetoric by holding a face-to-face meeting with the kingdom’s de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The crown prince outraged Washington nearly four years ago by ordering, according to U.S. intelligence services, the murder of a dissident journalist and Virginia resident.

Biden’s planned visit to Jeddah represents a reversal from his 2020 presidential campaign promise to make the crown prince a “pariah” for ordering the 2018 assassination of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi in a Saudi consulate in Turkey.

“We can expect the president to see the crown prince,” said a senior administration official briefing reporters in a Monday evening background call on the upcoming trip.

Biden’s first visit to the Middle East as president will take place July 13-16 and will begin with stops in Israel and the occupied West Bank before wrapping up in Saudi Arabia.

While a meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed is not set in stone, it seems hard for Biden to avoid coming into contact with him. A major reason for the Saudi Arabia trip will be for Biden to participate in a summit meeting in Jeddah of the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council and three other Arab states: Iraq, Jordan and Egypt.