Bipartisan Senate duo offers bill to fund stepped-up court security

Two senators from opposing sides of the aisle on Tuesday teamed up to introduce an emergency spending bill totaling $19.4 million to pay for increased security for Supreme Court justices and their families.

Attorney General Merrick B. Garland deployed U.S. Marshals to provide around-the-clock protection of justices after the May leak of a draft Supreme Court decision that would overturn the landmark abortion rights case Roe v. Wade. An armed man who authorities say aimed to kill Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh was arrested outside of Kavanaugh’s home last week.

Sens. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., and Mark Warner, D-Va., introduced a bill Tuesday that would provide $10.3 million to the U.S. Marshals Service and $9.1 million to the Supreme Court for the current fiscal year to pay for the unexpected security costs.

The bill marks Congress’ first concrete step toward providing more funding for judicial security following Politico’s publication of the draft decision in early May.

On Tuesday, the House cleared, 396-27, a bill the Senate supported unanimously last month that would expand the Supreme Court Police’s authority to protect the family members of justices. Sens. John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Chris Coons, D-Del., sponsored the legislation, which now goes to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.