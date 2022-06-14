Congress sends Biden a bill to boost Supreme Court security

Congress sent a bill to President Joe Biden on Tuesday to bolster security for Supreme Court justices and their families, a response to protests outside the homes of justices after a leak of a draft opinion on abortion rights.

The House voted 396-27 to pass the bill after a month of back-and-forth with the Senate over how much to expand police protection related to Supreme Court employees. The bill, which the Senate passed by unanimous consent last month, would provide round-the-clock police protection for Supreme Court justices and their families, similar to officials in the executive and legislative branches.

Democrats argued that the bill did not go as far as their preferred package, which would also have included protections for Supreme Court staff. Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., called the final legislation “a straightforward bill” but also “the best we could get” in light of Republican objections.

The leaked draft opinion sparked a wave of protests outside justices' homes, and a California man faces charges that he traveled to the Maryland home of Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh with an alleged plan to break in and kill him.

An FBI affidavit said the man was arrested last week with a pistol and told a detective he was upset about the recent leaked draft decision, as well as an upcoming decision on gun rights.