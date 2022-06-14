Rep. Nancy Mace defeats Trump-backed challenger Katie Arrington

South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace defied former President Donald Trump’s efforts to oust her, overcoming his depiction of her as an unhinged traitor to conservative values to win a Republican primary Tuesday against a rival he had endorsed.

Mace was leading former state Rep. Katie Arrington 53 percent to 45 percent when The Associated Press called the race at 11:13 p.m.

Mace’s victory — coming amid a series of nationally broadcast hearings from a House select committee investigating Trump’s role in firing up supporters ahead of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol — offers a potential playbook for fellow Republicans seeking to distance themselves from the former president while embracing policies he made popular with the Republican base.

But it is unlikely to offer much satisfaction to Democrats looking to the 2022 elections as a sign that voters are willing to hold Trump — and the Republican lawmakers who have embraced his baseless election fraud claims — accountable for the Capitol assault.

Mace is one of dozens of Republicans whose loyalty to Trump has been challenged in primaries this cycle. But while she was among Trump’s fiercest critics in the days after Jan. 6, she quickly walked back her remarks and sided with Trump’s defenders on a series of key votes.