Republican flips Texas House seat Vela won by 13 points in 2020

The daughter of migrant workers, Republican Mayra Flores flipped a Democratic seat Tuesday in winning a special election in Texas’ 34th District, though the seat may flip back in November.

Flores defeated Democrat Dan Sanchez and two other candidates in the special election to fill the remainder of Democratic Rep. Filemon Vela’s term, which runs through January. She had 51 percent to Sanchez’s 43 percent when The Associated Press called the race at 10:13 p.m. Central with an estimated 99 percent of the vote counted.

Born in Burgos, a city in Tamaulipas, Mexico, Flores came to the United States around the age of 6 with her parents. She remembers them putting in hours at a peanut factory and in cotton fields.

Vela had been in the seat since 2013 and left in March to work as a lobbyist for Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision to call a special election rather than leaving it vacant until November was a sign Republicans thought they could capture it and show momentum heading into the midterms.

Republican groups spent more heavily on the race than Democrats, and Flores raised $1.1 million through May 25, to Sanchez’s $146,000. But the seat in the next Congress will be more Democratic through redistricting, going from one President Joe Biden won by 4 points in 2020 to one Biden would have won by 16 points.