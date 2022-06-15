FDA panel gives green light to pediatric COVID-19 vaccines

Food and Drug Administration vaccine advisers took a crucial step Wednesday toward opening COVID-19 vaccines to all Americans by recommending the agency authorize the life-saving shots for kids under 5 — the last age group to receive access.

The agency's independent vaccine advisers unanimously agreed, 21-0, that the benefits of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines outweigh the risks, although some raised concerns with aspects of the Pfizer shot.

The FDA is expected to issue the long-awaited emergency authorization for both companies' vaccines within hours of the advisers issuing their recommendations, and toddlers could roll up their sleeves as soon as next week. Roughly 20 million children under age 5 in the United States may be eligible for vaccination.

The two vaccines being considered during Wednesday's meeting are not identical.

The Pfizer shot, for children 6 months to 4 years old, is a three-dose vaccine with three micrograms per dose. Moderna's shot, for kids 6 months to 5 years, is a two-dose vaccine with 25 micrograms.