Jan. 6 panel shows man from Loudermilk tour threatening lawmakers near Capitol on day of riot

A man who threatened members of Congress in a video he recorded on Jan. 6, 2021, was taking photos of the Capitol complex while on a visit the previous day, which was sponsored by Rep. Barry Loudermilk, according to images and videos released by the House panel investigating the Capitol riot.

Members of the group who the Georgia Republican showed around the Capitol complex the day before the Jan. 6 insurrection by a pro-Donald Trump mob took photos of hallways, staircases and security checkpoints not usually of interest to tourists, the Jan. 6 select committee said in a letter to Loudermilk. Further, members of that group attended Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally at the Ellipse, one of whom filmed a video containing threats against members of Congress, the panel said.

One of the individuals on Loudermilk’s Jan. 5 tour took video while they walked to Trump’s rally. In the video, another man shows off his American flag with an apparent sharpened edge, which he says is “for a certain person” and then charges forward while making a jabbing motion with the flagpole. The man who filmed the video chimes in, “That’s right. That's for somebody special.”

The Jan. 6 panel in May first asked Loudermilk to sit for an interview about that Jan. 5 tour. He has denied it was a "reconnaissance tour," a term the select committee's members have used since launching their probe.