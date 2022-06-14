Capitol Police chief says group of Rep. Barry Loudermilk’s constituents was not suspicious

Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger said the activities of a group of Georgia Republican Rep. Barry Loudermilk’s constituents who visited the complex the day before the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack were not suspicious.

The group never entered the Capitol on the day of the riot and, in fact, turned away from the complex sensing trouble, Loudermilk told CQ Roll Call.

In May, the Jan. 6 select committee asked Loudermilk to voluntarily cooperate with its investigation about the group. The panel said it had evidence that Loudermilk led a tour through parts of the Capitol complex.

Manger wrote to Loudermilk’s colleague, House Administration ranking member Rodney Davis, R-Ill., and said “there is no evidence” Loudermilk entered the Capitol with the group on Jan. 5, 2021.

“We train our officers on being alert for people conducting surveillance or reconnaissance, and we do not consider any of the activities we observed as suspicious,” Manger said in the letter, dated June 13.